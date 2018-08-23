Huawei Nova 3 is a beautiful smartphone that delivers top-notch performance

Out of the box, the nova 3 features a minimal-bezel display; there’s a trendy 6.3-inch FHD+ Full View display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

In recent months, Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have captured the Indian consumer’s attention with their stylish Android devices that have high-end specs and deliver brisk performance, at affordable prices. The devices boast of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, as well as the latest in processor and camera technologies. No wonder, the two brands have a quick recall when it comes to picking a new device.

Recently, Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled its brand new nova series —nova 3 and nova 3i in India. Featuring advanced AI capabilities and a powerful AI quad-camera, the devices are well-placed to deliver a great user experience to the youth, Huawei’s key focus area here. We got the nova 3 (Iris Purple) trial unit for a product evaluation; it comes in a trendy design and retails for Rs 34,999.

Out of the box, the nova 3 features a minimal-bezel display; there’s a trendy 6.3-inch FHD+ Full View display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The precise engineering techniques employed by Huawei ensure that the four corners of the screen are curved identically, so that the screen connects with the mid-frame seamlessly and in an aesthetically pleasing manner. Both sides of the nova 3 are covered with a smooth double curved glass panel, and the back panel lets the gradient effect come out with exquisite texture.

Probing the innards, the nova 3 sports a Kirin 970 SOC, a new generation of hyper-fast mobile chip with a key new feature: A Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The device comes with an ambient light sensor and a proximity sensor, allowing its face unlock feature to work in poor light. Not only that, in order to realise true 24/7 fast unlocking, an infra-red sensor is placed beside the camera to help read the face of users in dark environments.

For the gaming-loving audience, the nova 3 features Kirin 970 with support for Huawei’s proprietary GPU Turbo graphics processing technology, enabling a high-quality gaming experience. If a user encounters a network problem in a game, the devices can optimise the connection by switching to a network with the lowest latency. In addition, both SIM slots support 4G and VoLTE, allowing users to game and make calls simultaneously. The built-in AI can identify objects from the camera and query the web for information, as well as a link to purchase it online.

The nova 3 supports dual front facing cameras with a 24MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera. The former captures photos and videos with vivid clarity, whereas the secondary camera takes care of the depth data. The two sensors work in concert to focus on the subject and captures images with a field of vision that is similar to the human eye, resulting in truly immersive photos. Furthermore, the artificially intelligent device would make sure the light falls in just the right places to accentuate facial contours and conceal imperfections, as well as adjust skin tones and facial details by age and gender.

The overall performance of the nova 3 is smooth and flawless. Streaming video and playing games is a delightful experience and I reckon this device is ideal for a dynamic visual experience for reading, video streaming, or gaming. Camera is where this phone really shines, because this one delivers some stunning photos. The phone’s 3750mAh battery is decent enough to last 10-12 hours with moderate usage.

My suggestion: Get the nova 3 if you want a good design, great camera and long battery life.