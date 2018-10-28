Huawei launches OpenLab in India; Check details of Chinese tech giant’s big investment

At present, a total of 211 of Fortune Globe 500, including 48 of the top 100, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation.

Aiming to leverage India’s prowess in information technology and harness its local talent to create cutting-edge solutions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its OpenLab here that will work as a one-stop ICT infrastructure support for smart city and enterprises digitisation transformation.

OpenLab aims to establish an industry ecosystem and serve as a co-innovation platform for Huawei, its customers and partners, both in India and globally, for incubating industry solutions to address the challenges of digital transformation.

Huawei India CEO Jay Chen told FE, “This lab marks a new step in our commitment and collaboration with India, which began more than 18 years ago. Over the next three years, Huawei will be investing $23 million (around R168 crore) jointly in its OpenLabs in India and Thailand”.

OpenLab Delhi will focus on driving smart city innovations in areas as diverse as IoT, smart pole, smart building, smart campus (perimeter alarm, smart parking, energy efficiency management and visitor management), smart transportation, intelligent video surveillance solutions and convergent command and control solutions, he added.

Huawei India president of Enterprise Business Group, Derek Hao, told FE, “India is a key market for our enterprise business and OpenLab is an important part of our global OpenLab plan. We aim to serve India, as well as global partners and customers leveraging its global expertise, talents, technologies and customer business successes.”

At present, a total of 211 of Fortune Globe 500, including 48 of the top 100, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation.

Besides, the company plans to harness and develop local talent. “OpenLab Delhi will offer ICT training to nearly 400 personnel per year; provide ICT career certification to 250 engineers per year and Proof of Concept training to nearly 100 engineers annually,” Hao explained.

As of September this year, Huawei had opened 12 OpenLabs, including in Singapore, Dubai and Moscow, which are facilitating joint innovation and solution launches with more than 700 partners across smart city, finance, energy, manufacturing and media sectors.