Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO; replaces Jay Chen

Huawei is the maker of two smartphone brands viz Huawei and Honor. It also sells these brands in India.

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Telecommunications has appointed David Li as Chief Executive Officer of its India operations. David Li has replaced Jay Chen who will now take reins of the operations of Asia Pacific region for the company. “David will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Telecommunications India’s strategy, directions and operations in the country, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT partner in accelerating the digital visions of India,” the company announced in a statement on Tuesday. David Li’s predecessor Jay Chen had served in India under various roles before taking over as CEO in 2015. Huawei is the maker of Huawei and Honor brand of smartphones.

David Li said that the company is committed to the strategic development of India’s ICT industry and it will continue to work with the country’s government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring technological innovations. David Li had joined Huawei in 2002 and has juggled through various leadership positions within the company during his stint with Huawei. He was also responsible for leading the Network Solutions Sales team as he served as a Director for the South-east Asia Region. David Li had earlier worked in the India market under roles such as Vice President Sales and Vice President HR. He has left his current post as CEO of Huawei Cambodia to serve the India market under his new role.

The 1987 founded Chinese company Huawei employs about 1.94 lakh people and is operational in more than 170 countries and regions. Huawei, which also sells its mobile phones in India, is outshone by other smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and RealMe in the country as per market share, according to the latest IDC data.