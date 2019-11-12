Huawei giving employees bonus for coping with US sanctions

Published: November 12, 2019 8:13:56 PM

Huawei's 180,000-member workforce also will receive an extra month's salary. In a written response to questions, the company confirmed the document was genuine but said it had no comment.

Huawei is paying its employees bonuses for helping the Chinese tech giant cope with US sanctions that threaten its smartphone and other businesses. A company announcement circulated Tuesday on social media said 90,000 employees will share 2 billion yuan (USD 285 million), or about 22,000 yuan (USD 3,100) each.

The announcement told employees the bonuses were to “thank you for your efforts” since US curbs on technology sales to Huawei were announced in May.

The larger bonus goes to employees in chip production, research and development and manufacturing-related jobs. The company has overhauled its product line to reduce use of US components.

