Huawei gets nod to showcase 5G tech at IMC

After initially rejecting, the department of telecommunications has now allowed Chinese gear makers Huawei and ZTE to provide trial shows of their 5G solutions at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) to be held in the Capital on October 14-16, reports Kiran Rathee in New Delhi. The applications were initially rejected on technical grounds and both firms had subsequently reapplied.

“The approval is for IMC only and we will continue to evaluate regarding participation of these companies for the broader 5G trials,” sources said. Apart from these two, Reliance Jio has also applied to do 5G trials and the government feels that even Samsung will come on board. Both these firms have so far stayed away from 5G trials at the event while others like Bharti Airtel, Nokia and Ericsson have confirmed their participation.