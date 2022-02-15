HUA Ministry gives nod for construction of 60,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Secretary Manoj Joshi.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the construction of over 60,000 houses in five states under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a statement said on Tuesday.

Proposals were approved for construction of more than 60,000 houses in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan, the statement stated.

“The total number of sanctioned houses under the PMAY(U) is now 114.04 lakh; of which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries,” the ministry said.

Joshi reviewed the pace of completion of houses, directing officials to expedite the process and meanwhile, also evaluate the beneficiary allotment and completion of the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects in their areas.

According to the statement, the secretary said work should be done in a processed manner so that maximum benefits of the scheme reach the beneficiaries without any delay.