HTC Desire 12+ smartphone review: Design, display and camera are top-notch

HTC Desire 12+ was launched here along with the HTC Desire 12. Both the devices are stylish in looks, have a judicious mix of hardware and software, and offer good web surfing experience.

Back in 2010, HTC phones from its Desire series were a hit among people with their attractive looks, sturdy build and decent image capturing abilities. However, somewhere down the line this Taiwan-based firm seems to have lost its path, aggressively pushed out by the hordes of Chinese device makers descending on the Indian market. I have always been impressed by HTC devices, primarily because of their attractive looks and decent performance; however, let me admit I haven’t seen a HTC phone on my review desk in the past few years. Last week, HTC was kind enough to send across their latest device—HTC Desire 12+, that has been launched here along with the HTC Desire 12. Both the devices are stylish in looks, have a judicious mix of hardware and software, and offer good web surfing experience. Will they connect with the customer? Let us find out.

The HTC Desire 12+ is a good-looking phone with bevelled edges and a slightly raised screen, which together give it a chiselled, defined look. The phone is available in Cool Black and Warm Silver colour. The 6-inch Desire 12+ is surprisingly slim and comfortable to hold despite its big, 18:9 edge-to-edge screen. Switched on, the screen features decent brightness and colour balance, and offers users fairly reasonable viewing angles.

Probing the innards, the HTC Desire 12+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, octa-core, 64-bit processor, backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage; microSD expansion supports additional memory cards up to 2TB with Flex Storage. This specification is standard for the price and the minimum that we can expect on an Android handset.

On the camera front, we are looking at a 13MP + 2MP dual camera, the front camera is 8MP with BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Beauty mode, LED flash and self timer up to 10 seconds. The Desire 12+ has a dual nano-SIM slot and 5 sensors (Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor and Fingerprint sensor). Connectivity options include 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz).

HTC Sense Companion helps make life easier with Smart Alarms that intelligently respond to your calendar, Battery Saver to remind you to power up, and performance enhancements to clear junk files and free up valuable space. I have reviewed numerous HTC phones; handsets from this Taiwan-based firm excel in three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. Trust me, the Desire 12+ ticks all the boxes right. In terms of real-world performance, this phone is fairly good. My takeaways: The HTC Desire 12+ looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.