  • MORE MARKET STATS

HSBC India commits Rs 75 cr to India’s fight against COVID-19

By: |
April 30, 2021 5:49 PM

This financial support will be provided through on-ground non-profits and development agencies in India this year, focused specifically on frontline warriors and marginalised communities at large, HSBC India said in a release.

An additional Rs 1.34 crore was contributed by colleagues from HSBC and its Group companies.

HSBC India on Friday pledged financial support of around Rs 75 crore (USD 10 million) for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in the country.

This financial support will be provided through on-ground non-profits and development agencies in India this year, focused specifically on frontline warriors and marginalised communities at large, HSBC India said in a release.

Related News

It will be utilised to support projects for providing medical supplies, medical equipment for COVID-19 care centres including oxygen supplies, hygiene kits, vaccination, livelihood support and food rations.

“In line with our commitment to the communities where we operate, we have been actively engaged in supporting relief operations in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our latest round of financial support is part of our ongoing endeavour to supplement critical interventions during this time when we are seeing a resurgence of the virus,” said Surendra Rosha, Group General Manager and CEO, HSBC India.

This contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 crore (USD 6.7 million) donated by HSBC India until now to support the COVID response in India.

Coordinated by over 40 NGO partners supporting frontline warriors, migrants, transgender community, people with disability and communities at large across 14 states, this money helped to provide PPE for healthcare and other frontline workers, medical supplies to hospitals and healthcare centres, handwashing stations in hospitals, and essential food supplies for around 600,000 of the most vulnerable members of society.

An additional Rs 1.34 crore was contributed by colleagues from HSBC and its Group companies. HSBC globally has also committed Rs 11.2 crore (USD 1.5 million) to UNICEF to support their work to deliver COVID vaccines to countries on behalf of the COVAX facility, to ensure equitable vaccine roll-out in-country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. HSBC India commits Rs 75 cr to India’s fight against COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Marico Q4 net profit up 14% at Rs 227 cr; sales rise 34.5%
2Amazon’s profit more than triples as pandemic boom continues
3Facebook to roll out vaccine finder tool on mobile app in India