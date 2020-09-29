HSBC downgrades Azure Power due to uncertainty on solar PPA

As a part of the deal, the two companies will also build 3 GW of solar manufacturing capacities in the country (Adani 2 GW and Azure 1 GW).

Analysts at HSBC downgraded the rating of Azure Power to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’, as the government increasingly finds it harder to find buyers of solar power. “Azure’s bid for a 4 giga-watt (GW) renewable plus manufacturing plant won in October 2019 got converted into a letter of award in June 2020 but still awaits a power purchase agreement as state power distribution companies (discoms) remain financially stressed,” HSBC said.

Azure’s untied capacity is a part of the 12 GW projects awarded in the maiden auction for the manufacturing-linked solar scheme, through which Adani Green Energy will build 8 GW generation capacity and Azure Power will develop 4 GW and supply power at Rs 2.92/unit. As a part of the deal, the two companies will also build 3 GW of solar manufacturing capacities in the country (Adani 2 GW and Azure 1 GW). As FE recently reported, to address the issue of solar projects not finding power buyers, the government is planning to bundle higher priced projects (including Adani and Azure’s Rs 2.92/unit bids) with the ones quoting lower tariffs in the recent auctions, and offer them to discoms at an average composite tariff.

Apart from the aforementioned 4 GW untied capacity, Azure Power has 1.8 GW of operational and 1.3 GW under – construction solar plants across the country.