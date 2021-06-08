HSBC appoints Hitendra Dave as India CEO; Rosha moves to HK

HSBC on Monday announced Hitendra Dave will be appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of HSBC India on receipt of regulatory approval, and has been appointed the interim CEO, effective June 7, 2021.

Dave succeeds Surendra Rosha, who after three years is moving to Hong Kong as the co-chief executive of HSBC, Asia-Pacific. Dave, formerly head of global banking and markets of HSBC India, has almost 30 years work experience in the Indian financial markets, of which the last 20 have been with HSBC. He joined the bank in 2001 in the global markets business.

Rosha said: “I cannot think of a more qualified person to take over the mantle of leadership at HSBC India. We have a clear strategy and the investment commitment from the group. I am confident that under Dave’s leadership we will maximise the opportunity that lies ahead. I look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the momentum of the India franchise into a higher trajectory of growth.”

Dave is a postgraduate in business administration and holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University.