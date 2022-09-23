HP arm Aruba aims to bolster its network-as-a-service offering

By Surender Negi

Hewlett Packard arm Aruba aims to strengthen its headstart in network-as-a-service (NaaS) offering amid a rising presence of as-a-service solutions. NaaS provides delivery of network services, inclusive of hardware and software, either on the premises or cloud.

Aruba started offering NaaS about two years ago and already has ONGC and Lupin as its clients in India, Aruba’s India director Prakash Krishnamoorthy said on the sidelines of the Atmosphere’22 SEATH & India event in Bangkok during September 20-21.

“We are continuing to see growing interest in NaaS. Initially, large corporates wanted to look at it more from a financial model. But nowadays, we are getting enquiries from customers who are coming from an operational standpoint. We already have ONGC and Lupin on board and now lot of tier-2 companies are showing interest. Manufacturing, especially, will see a lot of interest in the future,” Krishnamoorthy said on Tuesday.

The event was attended by top Aruba executives, including company’s chief product and technology officer David Hughes; Justin Chiah, senior director, SEATH (Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong/Macau); Steve Wood, vice president, APJ (Asia Pacific & Japan) and Krishnamoorthy.

As enterprises embark on digital transformation initiatives and adapt to hybrid work environments, modern network architecture is need of the hour, which could create a seamless and secure connection for companies of all sizes to facilitate their core business functions from anywhere.

“With the new normal being defined by hybrid cloud strategies, emerging IoT environments and remote work, achieving connectivity is key in today’s disconnected world,” said Wood.

“We know that making connections anywhere, anytime has become imperative now more than ever, and with a focus on network modernisation – enterprises that prioritise digital transformation and acceleration will be able to address the tough challenges that come with network orchestration, management and security to eventually drive business growth.”

The APJ region has been a big contributor to Aruba’s business and India will likely be the fastest growing country within the region going ahead, according to top company executives.

“We had great results in Q3, particularly here in the APJ region. With the huge population of APJ, the need to be more connected has driven our business over 30% year over year. So, we are now the fastest-growing region in Aruba worldwide, right here in the APJ region,” Wood said.

“We have a very strong outlook going ahead and India will most likely be one of the fastest-growing countries for Aruba in the region,” added Krishnamoorthy.

(The trip for the event was sponsored by Aruba)