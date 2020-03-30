How to work from home, explains Pradeep Chavda, HR director, Sodexo India

Working from home, with right planning and efforts, can be as productive as working from office.

By Pradeep Chavda

With India under complete lockdown for 21 days, many companies have implemented split teams, or remote working measures. Working from home has its perks, but there might be productivity issues, physical activity could be reduced.

Draw boundaries: Create a proper workspace in your home; this can put you in a psychological frame of mind. You may add some touches, such as an ergonomic chair or a speakerphone to make conference calls easier. Also remind family members that you’re at work.

Get dressed: Even if it’s not a work outfit, a proper dress can put you into a frame of mind to start working. This also means that when you turn on the webcam for videoconferences, you won’t be sharing your bed head look with others.

Plan your time: When working from home, it’s easy to get distracted by household chores. To get around this, schedule tasks. Set aside time for work, for lunch, for a break, and so on. This ensures there’s no switching off.

Stay active: It’s easy to become sedentary when working from home because you’re not moving around as much. This lack of physical activity could decrease your ability to focus and you might feel tired more often. So, exercise, such as briskly walking around for some time, or anything that is convenient.

The right food: It’s convenient to order food when at home. Instead, try cooking simple, healthy meals, which are relatively quick to prepare. Cooking also provides a mental break from work.

Making mindful choices might involve a bit more efforts, but it’s better than the hours spent running to work. Working from home, with right planning and efforts, can be as productive as working from office.

(The author is HR director, Sodexo India. Views are personal)