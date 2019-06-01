How to transform cities’ challenged transport, road infrastructure

By K Senthil Kumar

It is no secret that mobility across the world is undergoing a sea change, and India is no different. As technology cements its place as a great leveller and makes its way further into the country, we observe many sectors getting disrupted. New entrants and start-ups are challenging incumbents, who, in turn, look to leverage their experience and resources to build sustainable market positions. This is a welcome change. It helps prepare a critical mass to support tomorrow’s population hubs and economic activity.

Broadly speaking, there are three sectoral mega trends that are reshaping the industry for both consumers and business. They have technology at their heart, and the speed with which they are developing they will transform a vehicle-centric system, available currently, to a data-enabled, efficient, climate-friendly and driverless ecosystem soon.

These trends are:

Electrification and alternative power trains;

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs);

Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Taken independently, each would significantly disrupt the ecosystem, but in combination, they will drive unprecedented change. Users would be able to seamlessly transition between public, private, on-demand and scheduled modes of transport. As the mobility ecosystem evolves, its global value is forecast to grow more than $1 trillion by 2030.

Mobility in India

India is expected to be a leader in shared mobility by 2030 as rising share of electric and autonomous vehicles will improve shared-mile economics. Indian transformation story is well under way. Disruptive technology is already enabling new business models/solutions, opening up ample opportunities to explore in MaaS.

However, the magnitude and complexity of India requires a comprehensive framework. High population density, growth, coupled with our economic growth aspirations, warrants a tailored approach, unique to our context. The work on this is under way at both the federal and state level, with several initiatives in the works.

Learning from these efforts and incorporating global best practices, a multipronged approach is proposed. The framework is built around four pillars: (a) Connecting Bharat, (b) optimising travel footprint, (c) promoting seamless, cooperative transport, and (d) adoption of green modes and technologies.

Each of these pillars must be supported by a common set of enablers: Skills & employment, intelligent transport systems, public awareness, and governance & financing. If the suggested 3C (clean, convenient and congestion-free) approach along with key pillars and enablers is executed effectively, the results can be transformative for India’s mobility landscape.

Improvement in rural connectivity can help in increased connectivity of villages with high adoption of public transport. PM 2.5 emissions can reduce significantly across cities. Additionally, the speed on arterial roads of major cities can be improved significantly.

India needs a transport system that deploys resources at district level. The usage of public transport system should be measured periodically. A global example is Switzerland, where scheduling and availability of buses and public transport has been planned in order to ensure maximum utilisation and customer satisfaction.

Data-driven planning that includes the local land use as its base is a critical component of a mobility plan. While Indian cities have been diligent in keeping land use records, they haven’t had much success in planning and collecting data on rural and urban mobility patterns. Assessing usage, routes and traffic flow can help ease congestion in cities significantly.

We need to initiate plans that bring MaaS to connect rural transport providers with user demand. The Gram Parivahan Yojana can be a useful first place to begin. Indian planners have started moving in this direction to improve services for citizens.

Some use cases are:

Long-term planning: The Mumbai Urban Transport Project, and the ‘traffic plan’ for Bengaluru.

Innovative financing: Delhi Metro successfully introduced the concept of branded stations.

Quality improvement: The Mumbai local rail system has introduced AC wagons and has seen a good response. BMTC’s Vajra chain of AC buses (in Bengaluru) is getting popular, and BMTC is piloting Wi-Fi in buses.

Trip planner and digital visibility: BMTC (Bengaluru) has launched an app for bus services.

Integrated payments: Mumbai is planning a smart card that will work across four transport modes.

Feeder infrastructure: Bengaluru has introduced Metro feeder buses.

Bus Rapid Transit: The BRT corridor in Bhopal has been successful.

On-demand public transport: App-based bus or van services such as Shuttl have begun operations in Mumbai and Delhi NCR in the past two years.

In this context, it is notable to mention the Pune Urban Mobility Lab. A PPP between the Pune Municipal Corporation, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) of the US, and eight auto companies, this lab is developing innovative mobility solutions for Pune’s traffic, transport and road infrastructure.

Pune has been selected in NITI Aayog and RMI’s Grand Challenge as India’s first Lighthouse City for mobility solutions. And the solutions developed from this project would be tested in Pune before being scaled up across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi and Bengaluru.

If the roadmap is implemented, Indian cities’ challenged transport and road infrastructure can be transformed. And the country will have an India-centric solution that can be replicated across the nation without any major issues or challenges.

(The author is head of Commercial Vehicle at Manappuram Finance Limited)