How to spur consumer demand? Ex-Dabur CEO Sunil Duggal has this advice

As India reels under a slowing economic growth and consumer goods makers face sluggish demand, the FMCG industry is in wait and watch mode for another 12 months to see how the consumer demand grows, Dabur India Ltd\u2019s Director and former CEO Sunil Duggal said. The ongoing slowdown has caused competition, Sunil Duggal said in an interview to CNBC TV18. He proposed that the government consider cutting GST rates to spur demand. Also, improving GST compliance could be a big stimulus for the industry, Sunil Duggal added. Looking forward, he said that the industry is hopeful of demand uptick in the second half of 2019. \u201cConsumption story remains intact and mid-single-digit volume growth in the near term for FMCG space can be expected,\u201d the news channel quoted him as saying. The government is under high pressure to alleviate the demand crisis and growth slowdown and may address it in today\u2019s GST council meet. Manufacturing, auto and construction industries are lull and hence GST rate cut is also on the minds of the council meeting which will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Voicing his concern over the real estate, Sunil Duggar said that the revival of real estate is crucial for job creation. In fact, both infra and real estate sectors need rebooting, the former Dabur CEO told the news channel. Dabur\u2019s current Chief Financial Officer Lalit Malik also spoke along similar lines, some time back. He earlier told Financial Express Online that the Narendra Modi government needs to focus on overall economic development and employment creation as that would go a long way in accelerating consumer demand and improving overall GDP growth. The ongoing slowdown in consumer staples had some months in the making. \u201cBelieve slowdown was coming for the past few quarters and will continue into FY20,\u201d the news channel quoted Sunil Duggal as saying. According to experts, agrarian distress, liquidity crunch, prolonged winters, among others, have resulted in the slowdown.