How to get Jet Airways ticket refund: Whom to contact, how long it will take; all queries answered

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 11:12:42 AM

The troubled airline, in a series of tweets, informed its customers on how to get the refunds.

bombay highcourt, jet airways, financial crisis, jet airways in financial crisis, plea agaisnt jet airways, air india, air india demand jet aircraft, jet airways last flight, nclt, जेट एयरवेज, एयर इंडिया, एनसीएलटी, jet airways in ncltJet Airways ticket refunds: Airline said that it is taking refund applications. 

Amid the Jet Airways crisis, the pending refund of the cancelled tickets remains a major concern for the passengers. The troubled airline, in a series of tweets, informed its customers on how to get the refunds. It also announced a change in its contact centre timings which will now be followed as 09:00- 21:00 local time of India, UK and Canada. Yesterday, the Delhi High Court had served notice to Jet Airways on the plea seeking a full refund on cancelled flights.

Here’s the refund procedure for cancelled flights:

Tickets booked via travel agents

For tickets booked by travel agents, the company advised its passengers to contact the respective agents so that they can submit a refund application. The same will be reviewed by Jet Airways within 45 days of receiving the application, Jet had earlier communicated to its partner agencies. Also, the refund will be then initiated by IATA (International Air Transport Association) depending upon the funds that have been disbursed by Jet to IATA.

Tickets booked via Jet Airways

For the tickets booked directly at Jet Airways website, mobile application, ticket centres or by Jet Airways contact centre, the customer can self submit the application for refunds on Jet Airways official site. Details such as PNR number, ticket number and route are required for filling up the form. The application can be found on Jet Airways website’s disruption assistance centre. Also, the customers can also reach out to Jet Airways airports and ticketing offices. Jet Airways further said that the airline is trying to process the refunds at the earliest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. How to get Jet Airways ticket refund: Whom to contact, how long it will take; all queries answered
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition