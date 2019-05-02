How to get Jet Airways ticket refund: Whom to contact, how long it will take; all queries answered

Amid the Jet Airways crisis, the pending refund of the cancelled tickets remains a major concern for the passengers. The troubled airline, in a series of tweets, informed its customers on how to get the refunds. It also announced a change in its contact centre timings which will now be followed as 09:00- 21:00 local time of India, UK and Canada. Yesterday, the Delhi High Court had served notice to Jet Airways on the plea seeking a full refund on cancelled flights. Here\u2019s the refund procedure for cancelled flights: Tickets booked via travel agents For tickets booked by travel agents, the company advised its passengers to contact the respective agents so that they can submit a refund application. The same will be reviewed by Jet Airways within 45 days of receiving the application, Jet had earlier communicated to its partner agencies. Also, the refund will be then initiated by IATA (International Air Transport Association) depending upon the funds that have been disbursed by Jet to IATA. For refund assistance on bookings made through a travel agent, we request you to please reach out to the booking agent. (2\/3) \u2014 Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 2, 2019 Tickets booked via Jet Airways For the tickets booked directly at Jet Airways website, mobile application, ticket centres or by Jet Airways contact centre, the customer can self submit the application for refunds on Jet Airways official site. Details such as PNR number, ticket number and route are required for filling up the form. The application can be found on Jet Airways website\u2019s disruption assistance centre. Also, the customers can also reach out to Jet Airways airports and ticketing offices. Jet Airways further said that the airline is trying to process the refunds at the earliest. For tickets booked directly on the Jet Airways website, mobile app or at our ticketing offices, kindly fill the disruption assistance form: (3\/3) \u2014 Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 2, 2019 Our Contact Centre operating hours have changed. We are now available at our India, UK and Canada Contact Centre numbers from 0900 to 2100hrs (local time) daily. (1\/3) \u2014 Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 2, 2019