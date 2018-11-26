How to apply for petrol pump dealership: Key things to know as oil PSUs set to open 55,000 new retail outlets

The bidding process for petrol pump dealerships would be conducted by an independent agency. (File Photo: Reuters)

For the first time in the last four years, the government has allowed the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to go for a massive expansion by doubling the number fuel outlets over the next five years. State-run oil marketing PSUs — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — have together invited bids for 55,649 petrol pumps dealership across the country.

“For a fast-growing economy like ours, energy needs are growing manifold. PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs – BPCL, HPCL & IOCL) are undertaking Retail Outlet (Petrol Pump) network expansion in tandem with the growth in demand of Petrol and Diesel,” a joint statement showed.

While IOC plans to set up 26,982 retail outlets, BPCL and HPCL are planning to add 15,802 and 12,865 outlets, respectively. The expansion drive is expected to generate an additional employment to about 5.5 lakh people across the nation over the next five years.

Key things to know