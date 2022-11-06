How social platforms may help you grow your e-commerce business

– By Nitin Goel

The world today is going digital. Technology and digitalisation are cementing their place in almost every field. After the pandemic, technology took a dominating spot in every field and industry and was probably the only thing which kept the world going when everything had come to a halt. All types of businesses are now establishing themselves on digital platforms and are doing everything they can to make their digital presence more visible. Among the many means that are available today to make your e-commerce business become more visible and grow, some are blogging and being active on social media platforms.

There is hardly anyone who does not use social media. People from all age groups are very active on social media nowadays. Social media has become one of the best means to gain people’s attention, promote your product and gain customers’ trust. Let’s check how social media and blogging can boost your e-commerce business in the most effective way.

Also Read: Emirati businessman Dr Bu Abdullah alleges misuse of his name by digital currency company

Know about your customers in a better way

With the help of blogging and social media, brands can stay connected to their customers so that they can make and develop products according to their needs and requirements to provide a good customer experience. It is said that customers are the king of the market. Therefore it is important to understand what they want and what they expect from a product so that the brands can modify or build products which cater to customers’ requirements in the most effective way. For instance, with the help of various features like poll, ask me a question, etc., brands get responses from their customers which help them in understanding their preferences.

Personalise customer experience

Today is the era of customisation. Customers feel valued and appreciated when brands offer them customised products and services. It is said that 80 per cent of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalised experiences. According to research, 84 per cent of the customers say that being treated like a person and not a number is very essential if brands want to win their hearts. The traffic driven to the website through interactive content on the blog section helps in creating a personalised experience.

Gain customers

There are a lot of people who get impressed by the way brands present their product on social media and even buy the products. The way the features of a product are marketed on social media create a very significant impact on people. Sponsored advertisements on Instagram are the best example to understand this point. People scroll their social media at least once in an hour and most of the people come across at least 2-3 sponsored posts during that time. If people repeatedly see a sponsored post, they are likely to go through the product features and even buy it.

Customer retention

By sending promotional emails, Instagram DMs to your customers, you can stay connected to them and retain them. By sending personalised messages you can let them know about your new range of products, new offers, discounts, etc. Doing this keeps them constantly in touch with you and significantly contributes to retaining them.

Build trust

Blogging and social media also contribute to winning the trust of customers. Influencer marketing for instance is a very popular marketing method that is being used by a lot of brands to gain customers. People see influencers using and reviewing products which makes them feel confident about the quality and effectiveness of the product and leads them to buy the product.

Social media has a huge role to play in marketing of products. According to a research, 46 per cent of the consumers watch more advertisements on social media than on TV. 57 per cent of the millennial consumers watch more advertisements on social media than on TV. These stats clearly indicate that people are more active on social media and spend less time watching TV. Therefore, for e-commerce businesses, investing in social media and blogging is absolutely worthwhile.

(Nitin Goel is the Co-founder of Sadar24)