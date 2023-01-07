How Primetech’s founder Dhiraj Singh is mentoring Indian youth to become successful entrepreneurs

India will soon celebrate its National Startup Day on January 16, 2023. The country is the world’s third largest startup, after the US, and China. A growing trend of launching startups can be seen among today’s Indian youth. To start a new business, these youth buy expensive books on how to become successful entrepreneurs and even turn to YouTube.

But, often their businesses fail because there is no one to guide them properly. What these young entrepreneurs need to achieve success in their business is an expert like Dhiraj Kumar. also called Dhiraj Singh. He is an entrepreneur, public figure, and social worker, who motivates today’s Indian youth to become successful entrepreneurs,

Coming from Chapra, Bihar, Dhiraj Singh, is the founder of Ghaziabad, U.P.-based gravure printing solutions corporation, Primetech, among other companies. He is also engaged in several activities to further develop Indian youth. For this purpose, Dhiraj Singh is mentoring the country’s youth to become successful entrepreneurs. In doing so he is helping India become the world’s leading startup hub.

Dhiraj Singh can be best described as a sociopreneur who runs his various businesses with the aim of making a positive impact on society. He is making the most of his experience as a businessman to help Indian youth achieve success in entrepreneurship.

Dhiraj Singh began his entrepreneurial journey in India before venturing into the worldwide arena. He began by making the most of what he had. He sought to inspire and motivate young people through his social media posts, podcasts, and blogs. He took this decision mostly for educational reasons since he is enthusiastic about assisting youngsters in learning and development.

Dhiraj Singh encourages the formation of new firms and picks industries with the best growth rates. Indeed, he seeks to assist the development of India’s young people.

Dhiraj Singh worked hard for his success and now urges others to do the same. He founded various businesses, including Viable Automation in Noida, India, and LUNO IT Infrastructure in Dubai. But his major business is Primetech Gravures, which is his newest and most important venture.