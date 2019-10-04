How marketers can make the most of mobile medium

Video is the new, sexy means of storytelling. It allows marketers to showcase their properties and experiences through digital video ads.

By Ankit Paul

The mobile era has given marketers a totally different experience in promoting their brands, given new ways of communication, methods and technology. There are a few pointers that I think could help marketers grasp the most of mobile opportunities.

Visual storytelling

Video is the new, sexy means of storytelling. It allows marketers to showcase their properties and experiences through digital video ads. By telling a story, these digital video ads create excitement among prospective customers, giving them something tangible to watch (and replay!). It elicits an emotional reaction, making it the perfect medium for potential customers to consume information.

Technology-enabled brands are also on the rise, as they aid in understanding customers, and establishing a connection. Many publishers engage in online exhibitions or run visit campaigns on tech platforms to engage like-minded individuals. From video to VR, social media and beyond, there are numerous ways in which a brand can tell their story.

By 2020, 1.7 MB of data will be created every second, for each person on earth. Leveraging the colossal amount of digital data available to create highly visual, engaging and targeted stories will prove incredibly potent for brands and companies.

A visual medium that yields great results, video continues to grow amongst marketing teams as a way to tell the tale of a brand or product. So much so that companies actively using video benefit from 41% more web traffic than non-users. However, as people become content weary, attention spans are getting shorter. Having understood this new behaviour, Facebook announced its intention to launch six-second ads that will allow brands and businesses to tell a condensed story to their target audience.

As our world becomes increasingly well-connected, consumers have several platforms to share their thoughts and opinions. With 92% of people admitting to trusting their peers over a traditional advert, you need to ensure that your brand is providing customers with an opportunity to tell their stories. This user-generated storytelling will help increase engagement, build trust and hugely expand your reach. It can be done simply by your team hosting a social media takeover day, with blogger outreach or by inviting influential customers to write guest posts on your blog.

Furthermore, experts suggest, over 200 million virtual reality headsets will be sold by 2020. With augmented reality becoming an increasingly viable option for businesses to connect with their audience, it is fast becoming an interesting tool for brands.

Targeted approach

Brands are flocking to lower-tier cities and, in response, targeting users with a more casual, colloquial tone of voice. One of the key characteristics of these users is that they do not have strong brand recognition; so influential marketing campaigns can successfully help build brand awareness and loyalty among customers.

Colloquial language based marketing campaigns are a necessity for these markets. The scope of penetration in regional language market is huge, as regional content comprises over 40% of India’s overall web video content consumption.

Cross-device marketing helps reaching the right user and creating unduplicated reach. Marketers generally play on the reach and frequency perspective when it comes to the cross-device platform. They want to reach out to the right audience on all the devices by using the fingerprinting technology, wherein the overall journey of the user is tracked on different devices, and the advertisement is showed to them as per the targeting directions of the marketer.

The author is country lead – monetisation strategy and programmatic, UC Browser