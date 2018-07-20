How many complaints telecom department receives annually? The number will surprise you

In total, 40-50 million complaints are received by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) each year, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said. (Reuters)

In total, 40-50 million complaints are received by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) each year, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said. “Recently when we were reviewing the grievances of the telecom sector… we have found that we have something like 40-50 million complaints,” she said at an event on Wednesday. It was clarified later on by her that the quantum of complaints received was annually.

In such a scenario, there is a need for “strong consumer movement” in the telecom sector and a legal backing should be available for the consumers, she added. “The telecom sector needs to open doors for more disruptive innovations, along with strengthening consumer protection and rights, she also said.

“Quality disclosure and transparent norms are one of the most important components of service delivery. India needs Open Sky Policy and new Technologies by promoting competition to ensure that players come up with solutions to provide quality telecom services for consumers,” Ram Sewak Sharma, Chairman, TRAI, said at the same event.

Aruna Sundararajan pointed out that more disruptive innovations along with strengthening of consumer protection and rights is needed.

“Consumer is the main stakeholder in the telecom sector. Structural reforms in telecom sector over past of four years have placed consumers in the centre empowered with consumer rights and choices. We need clear legally enshrined consumer rights in the telecom services sector and the new Telecom Policy will be a step in that direction,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said.