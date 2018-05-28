How lubrication affects vehicle’s life

In any vehicle, a good quality lubricant not only reduces fuel con sumption, but also improves engine life. A lubricant is the lifeblood of your car.

In any vehicle, a good quality lubricant not only reduces fuel con sumption, but also improves engine life. A lubricant is the lifeblood of your car. If the wrong kind is used, the engine is at risk of increased wear and corrosion, even seizure.

This applies to almost every modern machine, used in sectors from manufacturing to construction. According to Shell Lubricants, “optimising lubrication can contribute to reduced total cost of ownership.” Recently, the company launched a campaign called ‘Power of Partnerships,’ an extension of ‘Together, Anything is Possible’ introduced last year. “Power of Partnerships aims to demonstrate the significance of collaborations in advancing industries,” said Mansi Tripathy, country head of Shell Lubricants India Cluster.

To highlight the message of forging alliances, Shell launched ‘The Bat Doctor’ video, featuring Ram Bhandari who has made bats for Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. “Right partnerships can lead to success; just as cricketers’ bats were instrumental to their own,” added Tripathy.

According to a study by Shell, in manufacturing and construction sectors, even though 86% believe that maintenance can lead to cost savings, 82% feel that maintenance is often deprioritised until there is a breakdown. “There’s absence of senior management engagement in machine maintenance,” the study noted. Shell aims to help bridge this gap. “Maintenance teams are under strain, and lack knowledge around effective lubrication. We are aligning our global outlook to reach out to our customers better,” added Troy Chapman, V-P, Global B2B & OEM Marketing, Shell Lubricants.