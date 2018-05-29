How government spending helped L&T beat expectations in FY18

For 2018-19, L&T has guided a growth of 10-12% in order inflows over FY18, while it expects the revenues to increase by 12-15%.

Increased government spending on the infrastructure sector and a sharp increase in domestic order inflows led the country’s biggest engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday to report good growth in fresh order intake for the full year ended March 31, 2018, versus the company’s own guidance of a nominal growth in the order inflows. In fact, a steady flow of orders from the infrastructure segment — which formed about 57% of the company’s order inflows during the year — and a good run with the orders from domestic oil and gas companies helped L&T report a 7% rise in order inflows to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY18.

However, private sector spending remains “illusive” with capacity utilisation remaining a matter of concern and the issue of unresolved debt on their balance sheets remaining a dampener, the company said. The growth in its order book, the majority of which is made up of government orders or government-led spends, remained stable at Rs 2.63 lakh crore against Rs 2.61 lakh crore last year.

In the process of arriving at the order book number the company has eliminated Rs 16,000 crore of non-moving orders, which though are not cancelled. These are primarily in the real estate sector. Speaking to news persons at an earnings conference, chief financial officer R Shankar Raman said, “The capital goods and infrastructure industry is caught somewhere in the cross-currents between the headwinds that are blowing and the tailwinds that are blowing as well. Insofar as the headwinds are concerned, the macroeconomic indicators are an issue of worry.”

He said that in terms of the headwinds — declining exports, increasing imports, a weakening currency, rise in oil prices and a general trend of commodity prices drifting up — are putting up challenges for the industry. However, tailwinds led by government reforms like the “pathbreaking” implementation of goods and services tax, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act which redefines the real estate sector, or even the push towards the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the resolution of non-performing assets will hopefully address the twin balance sheet issues that have been plaguing the industry and the economy in the last couple of years, he added.

To be sure, the company’s future guidance also reflects this optimism. For 2018-19, L&T has guided a growth of 10-12% in order inflows over FY18, while it expects the revenues to increase by 12-15%. The company expects Ebitda margins to remain stable with an upward bias of 25 basis points over the full year ended March 31, 2018.

In this context, Raman termed the financial performance as satisfactory, with the company reporting a 5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 31 at Rs 3,170 crore, beating analyst consensus estimates of Bloomberg. For the full year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s net profit jumped 22% to Rs 7,370 crore.

Net sales for the January-March quarter was up by 11% year-on-year to Rs 40,680 crore, while for the full year it grew 9.5% to Rs 1.20 lakh crore — which was a tad short of the 10% targeted by the company. “Even though the guidance was 12%, we were pushing for a revenue growth of 10% given the execution headwinds that we speak about,” Raman said.

However, he added the company has been able to grow these revenues at a good profitability as the company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation) grew 22% to Rs 13,570 crore for the year to March on the back of a 9.5% increase in revenues, which indicates inherently that the company’s operations have stayed profitable and in fact improved.

The Ebitda margins improved by 50 basis points to 10.5%. For Q4FY18, L&T a growth of 22% year-on-year in Ebitda to Rs 5,390 crore, while margins were up 100 basis points at 13%. Most of the growth is coming from domestic market, Raman said. He added that the company’s assessment that the composition of the order inflow from the domestic market will outrun the orders from international markets has turned out to be true given the geopolitical concerns in the international environment.

“True to our assessment we have been able to improve our domestic orders by 15% during the year. There has been a decline in international orders by about 12%. The share of international orders in the total orders has declined from 29% in FY17 to 23% in FY18,” Raman said. In fact, CEO and managing director SN Subrahmanyan said, “It is a predominantly government-written story right now, which is the biggest spender on infrastructure as well as other social spending. We see some green shoots of private investments in minerals and metal space but it’s too early to comment on it. It will take at least two years for the private sector to come back.”