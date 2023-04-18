How digital technologies like IOT revolutionizing the manufacturing sector

– By Nilesh Jahagirdar

The manufacturing sector has been one of the most critical components of the Indian economy, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and providing employment to millions of people. With the advent of digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), this sector is undergoing a revolution that is transforming the way manufacturers operate, enabling them to optimize production processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

IoT refers to the network of connected devices that can communicate with each other and with other systems. In the manufacturing sector, IoT has become a game-changer by providing manufacturers with real-time insights into their production processes, enabling them to optimize production and reduce costs. Here are some ways that IoT is revolutionizing the manufacturing sector in India.

1. Predictive maintenance

IoT-enabled sensors can monitor the health of machines and equipment and alert manufacturers when there is a need for maintenance or repair. This is known as predictive maintenance, and it can save manufacturers a significant amount of money by reducing unplanned downtime and avoiding costly repairs.

In India, manufacturers have already started to adopt predictive maintenance, and it has been particularly useful in the automotive industry, where machines and equipment are subjected to high levels of stress. For instance, Tata Motors has installed IoT-enabled sensors in their vehicles to monitor their health, which has helped them reduce downtime and improve the reliability of their products.

2. Supply chain optimization

IoT can help manufacturers optimize their supply chains by providing real-time information on inventory levels, shipping status, and delivery times. This information can be used to reduce lead times, minimize inventory costs, and improve delivery times, leading to a more efficient and cost-effective supply chain.

In India, IoT is being used to optimize supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry, where timely delivery of drugs can be a matter of life and death. Companies like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have already started to use IoT to monitor their supply chains and ensure the timely delivery of drugs to patients.

3. Quality control

IoT can help manufacturers improve the quality of their products by providing real-time data on the production process. By monitoring critical parameters like temperature, humidity, and pressure, manufacturers can ensure that their products meet the required quality standards.

In India, IoT is being used to improve the quality of food products by monitoring the temperature and humidity levels in storage facilities. This has helped reduce spoilage and wastage, leading to significant cost savings for manufacturers.

4. Energy efficiency

IoT can help manufacturers reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint by providing real-time data on energy usage. By analyzing this data, manufacturers can identify areas where energy is being wasted and take corrective action.

In India, IoT is being used to improve energy efficiency in the steel industry, which is one of the most energy-intensive industries. Companies like Tata Steel have installed IoT-enabled sensors to monitor their energy consumption and identify areas where energy is being wasted. This has helped them reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, leading to significant cost savings.

5. Worker safety

IoT can help improve worker safety by providing real-time data on the health and safety of workers. By monitoring critical parameters like temperature, humidity, and air quality, manufacturers can ensure that their workers are working in a safe environment.

In India, IoT is being used to improve worker safety in the mining industry, where workers are subjected to hazardous conditions. Companies like Vedanta have installed IoT-enabled sensors to monitor the health and safety of their workers and ensure that they are working in a safe environment.

In conclusion, IoT is revolutionizing the manufacturing sector in India by providing manufacturers with real-time insights into their production processes, enabling them to optimize production and reduce costs. As IoT technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more significant improvements in the manufacturing sector, leading to a more efficient and sustainable economy. Manufacturers who have not yet adopted IoT technology in their production processes may risk falling behind their competitors who have embraced this game-changing technology.

(Nilesh Jahagirdar is the Co- Founder & VP of Marketing & Solutions at [x]cube LABS. Views expressed are the author’s own.)