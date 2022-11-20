How are wearable technology and workouts based on AI transforming the fitness industry?

– By Jitendra Chouksey

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced, the world has witnessed an unprecedented technological boom, with every sector taking an online turn to ensure survival. The fitness industry, too, adopted a digital route with the closure of gyms and other fitness centres amid the prolonged lockdowns. During the past two years, the sector saw an accelerated momentum of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). As per a report by Allied Market Research, the online fitness industry has been steadily growing at a CAGR of 33.1 per cent and would expectedly reach $59.231 million by 2027. The report highlights that the key drivers of such an exceptional growth rate can be credited to the upward demand for advanced workout sessions backed by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-driven training.

The increased digital adoption in the health & fitness market

In a bid to overcome the barricades and cater to the new normal, fitness enterprises are undergoing rapid technological breakthroughs and offering virtual fitness classes, at-home fitness equipment, expert consultations, and holistic training. Besides, on-ground gymnasiums and fitness studios have shifted their entire online business model to stay relevant and meet customer expectations.

Owing to the phenomenal ease and convenience of working out from home, fitness enthusiasts presently prefer to exercise in the privacy of their homes with their own equipment. New-age technologies, including Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and smart wearables, have been facilitating these progressions, thereby transforming the fitness market by allowing fitness enthusiasts to ever-increasingly focus on their health and prioritise their wellness journeys. Here are more details on how technological advancements are reshaping the fitness industry landscape.

Wearable Technology

Wearable technology (like smart watches, smart shoes, smart helmets, etc.) had already gained momentum much before the lockdowns. However, smartwatches have become a household name among modern youths post the pandemic phase. Even industry reports suggest that the Indian wearables market will exponentially grow to $80.43 billion at a CAGR of 21.63 per cent from 2019 to 2025. These wearable gadgets help check daily steps taken, heart rate, and pulse rate so that fitness enthusiasts can keep track of their health condition to remain fit and healthy. These gadgets also support macro tracking, checking blood pressure, progress mentoring, rep counting, etc., alongside influencing people to stay motivated and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Artificial Intelligence-driven training

Today, fitness apps that capitalise on AI offer users numerous features related to tracking multiple health parameters. By simply installing the specific application on the phone, users can quickly check the number of calories they burn daily, measure their stress levels, heart rate, steps taken, and many other valuable features. These AI-enabled features in a single app come to people’s rescue, especially in a fast-paced world where they don’t have enough time to check their health parameters separately on different devices daily. Besides, these new-age fitness apps, being more consumer-tailored, provide live trainer instructions, AI-driven tracking of monitoring workouts in real-time, and personalised diet planning. These apps also send reminders to drink water, take a break from working on laptops, and do a quick walking session after prolonged inactivity. Additionally, AI enabled solutions aiding coaches to be more productive by providing overall insights on the client’s health based on various parameters collected from wearable devices.

Final words

To summarize, advanced technologies like smart wearables, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning have become an irrefutable reality in the Indian fitness industry. With such tech prospects in place, fitness businesses shall continuously grow, with unique features frequently incorporated into fitness apps and electronic devices. This way, fitness enthusiasts can remotely do exercises with other people with unparalleled spirits, motivation, and dedication, thereby contributing to the country’s exciting and thrilling fitness revolution.

(Jitendra Chouksey is the founder & CEO of Fittr)