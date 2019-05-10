How ad frauds are increasingly posing a threat to brand safety

Published: May 10, 2019 1:14:40 AM

How ad frauds are increasingly posing a threat to brand safety.

Ad frauds can be highly damaging for the brand that spends decades building relationships with consumers.

By Moneka Khurana

In today’s complicated advertising ecosystem, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting mobile applications as they are easy to attack. The fraud is typically carried out by creating fake ad traffic, getting bots to click on the ads or creating fictitious mechanisms to deliver ads that are not seen by the consumers. Brand safety — keeping brands’ campaigns as well as reputation safe from online frauds — has become one of the most important components in the digital advertising industry today.

Ad frauds can be highly damaging for the brand that spends decades building relationships with consumers. Findings from research indicate that the total size of digital ad fraud stands at a staggering $1.63 billion. Digital commerce contributes more than 51% to the total ad fraud in India, whereas app frauds contribute over 85% to total digital ad fraud. In several organisations, the digital teams primarily focus on the app, leaving the web space vulnerable.

A word of caution

Here are some ad frauds that marketers must take note of:

Installation fraud: This is a mobile fraud wherein malicious software is used to create fake installs. Sometimes, device information is rigged to send virtual information to the app store. It’s like buying fake social media likes or shares that have no real value for the advertiser buying high-value prospects.

Attribution fraud: Attribution fraud occurs when fraudsters try to capitalise on either the ‘first click’ or the ‘last click’. They identify users who are about to make a purchase, and artificially stuff clicks just before the purchase. They do this by using the user’s details to make it look authentic.

Non-human traffic: This fraud simulates a visitor’s behaviour on the publisher’s site to generate an impression with the help of the click. Bots are used for such frauds as they can be retargeted potentially. They can either run from data centres or from people’s laptops when contaminated by malicious viruses.

Domain spoofing: Fraudsters portray their websites as premium websites. Once the user clicks on them, the malware starts running on the user’s browser and gains access to ad tags. It starts injecting ads into the user’s browser regardless of which website they are on. This type of fraud poses serious risks to brand safety.

Video auto-play: As videos are becoming a popular medium for generating content, it is also attracting fraudsters to earn more by injecting erudite fraud techniques on that premium advertising channel. In video auto-play fraud, fraudsters play video ads automatically without the permission of the user in the background when the user is not watching.

Invisible pixels: This kind of a fraud occurs when ads are stuffed as a single pixel on the screen, which is not visible at the user’s end, but the advertisers are charged for the impression. It consists of multiple ads on the publisher’s side via 1×1 images.

Fighting fraud

All these frauds are increasingly leading to weak brand safety. Hence, marketers need to be empowered with ways to assess, track and combat frauds occurring at various life stages in brand marketing. Digital marketers are now emphasising on quality criteria such as high visibility for their advertising and a trusted environment.

As mobile marketing continues to be a primary tool, marketers need to keep up with ways to combat weak brand safety and ad fraud issues. Marketers and subject matter experts will need to stimulate industry dialogue, and devise possible safeguards against the issues around ad fraud.

(The author is country manager, MMA India)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. How ad frauds are increasingly posing a threat to brand safety
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition