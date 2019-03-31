How $100 college course helped once terrified Warren Buffett become global success

Warren Buffett’s phobia of public speaking was so overwhelming for him that he picked the college courses that never required him to speak to the entire class.

Historically, the success stories of businesses and individuals have been replete with multiple stories of profound failures or challenges that one could have never imagined. “The Oracle of Omaha” aka Warren Buffett too had his share of life’s trials and tribulations before he became the Warren Buffett — one of the greatest investors of all time.

One such challenge, which always terrified the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was speech anxiety. Fear of public speaking or stage fright is perhaps among the most common of all phobias humans have. However, Warren Buffett’s phobia of public speaking was so overwhelming for him that he picked the college courses that never required him to speak to the entire class. If at all he got himself in such a situation he could ‘hardly even say’ his own name, Warren Buffett told CNBC.

Warren Buffet, while he was at Columbia Business School, tried attending Dale Carnegie public speaking course but right before paying its fee, Buffett pulled back. “I just couldn’t do it. I was that terrified,” he said.

Warren Buffett knew he won’t be able to run away from it. So after his graduation, he went back for the same course and this time he did end up paying the $100 fee.

“There were about 30 other people in the class and we all had trouble saying our own names. They would give us different types of speeches to practice and taught us psychological tricks to overcome our fears,” said Warren Buffett.

After the course, Warren Buffett went to the University of Omaha for a teaching job so that he continues to ‘speak’ and doesn’t lapse back to his phobia.

The credit to his global success, according to Warren Buffett, goes back to that public speaking course. “That $100 course gave me the most important degree I have. It’s certainly had the biggest impact in terms of my subsequent success,” he said.

Warren Buffet underlines the significance of having the art of public speaking critical for success. “Whatever you do, good communication skills are incredibly important and something that almost anybody can improve upon, both in writing and speaking,” he added.