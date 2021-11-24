Housing.com ties up with startups LegalKart, Lawrato, Vakil Search to provide legal services

Legal issues have been a major pain point for consumers and this offering would go a long way in addressing that need.

Real estate portal Housing.com on Wednesday said it has partnered with startups LegalKart, Lawrato, Vidhikarya and Vakil Search to provide legal assistance service to its customers. These services would also be available to customers, who are using services of PropTiger.com or Makaan.com, the other two brands that REA India owns along with Housing.com.

“Housing.com has partnered with leading online legal assistance startups LegalKart, Lawrato, Vidhikarya and Vakil Search, to assist buyers or investors in their property buying journey,” the company said in a statement. Legal issues have been a major pain point for consumers and this offering would go a long way in addressing that need.

“Besides requiring a substantial financial outlay, property purchases could also involve legal complexities that need to be handled with the help of an expert. This can be extremely overwhelming for homebuyers, who may not be completely familiar with the multiple legal and financial procedures involved in property purchases,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

Homebuyers would not only get all their legal queries answered but also get assistance to draft and execute property-related documents like sale deed and agreement for sale, the statement said. The company will also offer guidance to buyers/investors with regard to property title and its registration.