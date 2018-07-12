Housing and Urban Affairs secretary to hold talks with states, UTs on Real Estate Regulatory Act

Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra will interact via video-conference with representatives of states and union territories on July 17 for “expediting compliances” of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) 2016, the ministry said today.

The central government has set up a Central Advisory Committee (CAC) to advise on matters concerning the implementation of the RERA to ensure that proper protection is provided to home-buyers.

The ministry said that subsequent to a CAC meeting, Mishra wrote to all states and UTs to ensure compliance with various provisions of the RERA such as notification of rules, instituting regulatory authority and appellate tribunal, and making websites operational. “There is significant progress on this count. @Secretary_MoHUA will be holding a video conference with all States/UTs on 17th July 2018 for expediting compliances (sic),” the ministry tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the ministry rued that a sub-committee was not formed because the West Bengal government has notified its own similar act by the name of Housing & Industrial Regulation Act (HIRA) and has notified rules thereunder. “Having Central & State acts on same subject is under examination. Sub-committee under these circumstances will serve no purpose. “Full compliance of transformational legislation like RERA will bring positive changes in the sector which will be good for all stakeholders,” it also tweeted.