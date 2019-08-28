Hotstar races ahead of Netflix, Amazon Prime amid major shift to OTT platforms

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video

Disney’s Hotstar is the most preferred OTT platform in India leaving behind US-based Netflix and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime. As more and more consumers shift to OTT platforms and ditch their DTH connections, a plethora of on-demand video platforms have sprung in India. However, Hotstar leads the market with a 40% share, followed by Amazon Prime and Netflix, according to a recent survey by MoMagic. Other OTT platforms including Voot, Zee5 and SonyLiv are also gaining momentum due to a large consumer shift from DTH to OTT.

With over 85% of respondents saying that they have watched at least one of the major OTTs in the last six months, the consumer transition towards OTT is evident. “OTT platforms are giving a tough competition to the traditional DTH operators possibly because of its convenience, on-demand video service and affordable mobile data prices,” the survey said. Going ahead, the OTT is expected to get additional hold of the market thanks to gen Z, which is more inclined towards OTT, according to Arun Gupta, CEO and Founder MoMAGIC Technologies.

More users watch videos on mobile phones than TV

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has brought a disruption in the way Indians consume data and the increased penetration of smartphones has also led to consumers swaying towards consumption via mobile phones. “Mobile phones are the most preferred medium to watch OTT platforms versus TV or a tablet due to its convenience and rock bottom mobile data prices,” the survey observed. An overwhelming majority of 70% said that they consume their OTT content on the mobile phone, while only 26% use televisions for the same.

There has also been a shift to paid subscriptions as about 70% of the respondents saying that they watch OTT platforms after paying for the subscriptions. Onboarding paid customers has been a major pain point for both video streaming and music streaming apps and many service providers have initially provided the services for free to get a customer base. However, the recent survey findings indicate that “market (consumer) is ready for more premium services provided they are priced economically,” MoMagic said.

Recently, Netflix, in a bid to board more consumers on its platform, had started to offer a comparatively cheaper Rs 200 mobile-only plan. Compared to Rs 999 annually for both Hotstar and Amazon Prime, Netflix is still on a steeper side even at its most basic pack.