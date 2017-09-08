Hotel Leelaventure Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 24 cr

Hotel Leelaventure today reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 23.64 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 48.27 crore for April-June of the previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company rose to Rs 153.60 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 130.11 crore for the same period a year ago.
Shares of Hotel Leelaventure today closed at Rs 22.20 per scrip on BSE, down 2.84 per cent from the previous close.