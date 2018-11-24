Hoping for early recovery! Vehicle registration during festive season falls 11%

For the current fiscal up to November 20 and on y-o-y basis, total vehicles registration has grown around 6%.(Representational photo)

The total vehicles registration in the just concluded festive season fell 11%. Between October 10 and November 18, the total number of vehicles registered was lower at 20,49,391 compared to 23,01,986 in the corresponding festive period of last fiscal, said the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Expressing its concern over the dampened festive season and the degrowth that the industry is currently facing, the federation said: “It is a matter of deep concern for our dealership community and we have not seen such a dull festive seasion in the past few years.”

FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said: “As many negative factors came into play during this season, which weakened the consumer sentiment and postponed their purchase decision. The ongoing NBFC liquidity issue is also a concern for all the segments and especially for the 2W and commercial vehicle segments – where we are seeing a cautious approach from the NBFCs during and post Diwali season.”

FADA has released the sales trend for the first time and it is based on vehicle registration figures from Navratri to 15 days post-Dhanteras as there is a time lag of 10-12 days between delivery and registration, the Federation said.

“Our study shows that during the 42 days festive period and on y-o-y basis, total vehicle registrations fell by 11%, of which 2-wheelers fell by 13% and passenger vehicles by 14%. The 3-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments held some ground and grew 10% and 16%, respectively,” he said. According to him, the inventory levels before the festivals began were at around 60 days and 50 days for 2-wheelers and passenger vehicles, respectively. The same merely came down to around 50- and 45-days, respectively, post festivities and still remain higher than normal.

“With fuel prices starting their downward trend in October-end, Diwali season saw a sales uptick, especially in 2W but overall, we have seen unusual degrowth during the combined festive period, both in 2W and PV. Dealer inventory levels in both segments have risen substantially as a result of this and is a matter of great concern,” Kale said.

According to him, commercial vehicle sales which have been growing at a good rate, still remained positive in their sales growth, but some demand softening could be seen in CVs too as the growth percentage has come down during this period. The ongoing NBFC liquidity issue also is a concern for all the segments and especially for the 2W and commercial vehicle segment where we are seeing a cautious approach from the NBFCs.

For the current fiscal up to November 20 and on y-o-y basis, total vehicles registration has grown around 6%. Of which, 2-wheelers by 5%, 3-wheelers by 53% and commercial vehicles by 30%. Passenger vehicles over the same period has declined by more than 1%.

FADA hopes that with the recent liquidity measures taken by RBI and the government, auto NBFCs and banks would be better placed to continue their strong support to auto retails, which contributed majorly to the industry to grow at a healthy rate, he said. The federation request the government and RBI for further ease of liquidity for auto NBFCs, as they are one of the key growth drivers in auto retail and are also operating in a less riskier business environment than Infra and housing NBFCs due to the short repayment cycle of auto loans and the mobility of the assets.