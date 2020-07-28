Hope for job seekers in these sectors; economic reboot promises better employment opportunities

Sectors such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, are promising better employment opportunities, according to LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index.

As businesses across the country have started to reopen after a prolonged lull due to lockdown, employment seekers have found new optimism in the job market and are hopeful that there will be better hiring opportunities soon. Sectors such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, are promising better employment opportunities, according to LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index. “This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming,” LinkedIn said in its survey which had responses of over 1,000 professionals in India. The survey was conducted during the second half of June.

According to the survey report, job confidence has shown a modest increase with a composite score of 50, up from 48 during June 1-14. The uptick is largely a result of optimism amid job seekers that career progression may take place even amid coronavirus pandemic. In fact, two in every three active job seekers said that they look to increase their time spent searching for and applying to jobs in the coming two weeks, the report said, adding that the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic have also compelled businesses to innovate offerings and lead change. This will help in stimulating job creation across sectors.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India. The two-month absolute lockdown period also witnessed mass exodus of migrant workers, layoffs at corporations amid other changes in employment scenario. The lifting of the lockdown and the continued adversities caused by coronavirus now requires changes in workforce demands, and will thereby create new economic opportunities across the country’s industrial landscape, the report said. Meanwhile, job seekers are looking at ways to stay relevant to the job market and about 70% of the job seekers said that they will upskill, spend time on online learning to make their jobs safer in the long term.