Honor 7A & 7C: Stylish looks, decent price

Huawei sub-brand Honor seems to be adhering to this philosophy debuting two new Android devices in the Honor 7 series. (Representative image)

High-quality technology does not need to cost a fortune. Huawei sub-brand Honor seems to be adhering to this philosophy debuting two new Android devices in the Honor 7 series. P Sanjeev, vice-president, sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, says, “We are looking to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through our most affordable dual lens camera devices – Honor 7A & 7C.”

Honor 7A (Rs 8,999, 3+32GB)

The device comes in aluminum body with Blue, Black and Gold colour. The face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner combine makes it perfect for the young consumer. Streaming video and playing games is a delightful experience, with its 5.7-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio FullView display. Honor 7A comes with 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera making it one of the most affordable dual-lens camera phone in the market. The front camera is loaded with 8MP front camera, F/2.2 wide aperture along with smart soft light LED to capture perfect selfies. Honor 7A runs on Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and Adreno 505. It has a 3000 mAh battery; so the phone will last a whole day, even for heavy users.

Honor 7C (Rs 9,999, 3+32GB)

Honor 7C has a sleek metal body with 14nm octa-core chipset and 3GB RAM. It has a classic rounded-edge design and full metal body that exemplifies minimalism. It supports both face and fingerprint unlock. The Honor 7C camera—available at Rs 9,999 (3+32GB) and Rs 11,999 (4+64GB), is an amalgamation of cutting-edge hardware and software with its flat-mounted 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera. The two lenses work in sync to deliver perfect pictures, with one lens to capture image and another for depth detection with next-generation depth-of-field effect. The 8MP front camera is equipped with F/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie toning light.

Honor 7C is equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring 18:9 aspect ratio. It is ideal for a dynamic visual experience for reading, video streaming, or gaming. It is packed with ‘uninterrupted gaming mode’—the powerful Adreno 506 GPU and SmartPower 5.0 technology enables a long-lasting gaming and streaming experience.