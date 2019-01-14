Honeywell Air Touch I9 Air Purifier: Now say goodbye to stuffy indoors

Smart Eye technology that senses pollution level inside the room and operates the device automatically

Nowadays, party conversations invariably veer around the air quality in the cities we live in, especially if we are residing in the metro cities. Fact of the matter is air quality has been continuously deteriorating in the country; NCR and other big cities, especially in north India, have yet again witnessed dangerous levels of pollution in recent months. Also, air quality indoors often becomes even worse than outdoors and we spend most of our time indoors.

No wonder, the presence of air purifiers in our homes and offices does not raise eyebrows anymore. Clean air is big business too with the emergence of numerous players in this fast-growing market. When it comes to picking a new unit, the price-conscious yet value conscious Indian consumer has a strong preference for established brands and here, Honeywell seems to be the show stealer.

Take, for instance, the Honeywell Air Touch i9. Aggressively priced at Rs 22,990, it comes with a real-time PM2.5 display, highly intuitive, user-friendly touch controls, premium finish, and an ultra-durable poly carbonate body to enhance flexibility in operations. Notably, the Air Touch i9 comes with what is said to be an industry-first, real-time smart eye technology that senses indoor air pollution and operates the device automatically, thereby saving energy and filter life.

The Air Touch I9 is ideal for room sizes up to 415 sq.ft. It has a unique drawer-like design that makes filter removal and replacement extremely simple. Switched on, the beautifuly designed air quality LED display switches between red, yellow and blue, depending on the quality of air inside the room. The air purifier has been designed with an anti-fall base that protects the machine in case of an accidental fall and has a 3D zero-blind-angle air flow design for optimised airflow to all corners of the targeted area.

Coming to its core function, the Air Touch uses a multi-layered filtration process including the Honeywell patented HiSiv technology filter, HEPA filter, and a pre-filter to fight indoor air pollution in homes. Together, the three-stage advanced filtration process eliminates more than 99% of indoor air pollutants that pass through the filter. Completely ‘Ozone Free’, Air Touch i9 does not emit any harmful gases as a by-product of the filtration technology.

Another impressive feature is the sound-restrained function in sleep mode that reduces fan speed automatically and turns off the indicator lights simultaneously. Overall, Honeywell Air Touch i9 is a combination of intuitive and user-friendly design principles combined with powerful performance that delivers pure air efficiently, a perfect fit for the modern Indian home. It is available at Croma and other leading retail stores across India.