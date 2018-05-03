Honda to make new Amaze first in India, offers special price

Honda Amaze has been one of the most successful models for Honda in India, with over 2.5 lakh satisfied customers on Indian roads.

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Wednesday said that it has commenced the production of its much awaited all-new second generation Honda Amaze. The car is being manufactured at HCIL’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. India, a key market for Honda, is the first country to manufacture and launch this new model. The all new Amaze is scheduled to be launched on May 16. Deliveries of the model will begin immediately after its launch.

The new Honda Amaze is a true expression of `One Class Above Premium Sedan’ with a bold design, spacious premium interiors, outstanding driving dynamics with strong focus on stability and latest in safety technologies & convenience features. This car is built on an all-new platform incorporating Honda’s advanced engineering prowess and expertise in research and development. Introduction of diesel CVT in the Amaze, which offers powerful and effortless driving experience, is Honda’s first such technology in the world and also an industry first in the Indian market.

The first generation Amaze was introduced in India in 2013. It marked Honda’s entry into compact sedan segment and was the first car in the company’s product line-up to get the advanced i-DTEC diesel engine technology.

