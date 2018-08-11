Honda to bring NSF250R to India

The first of these, Honda Asia-Dream Racing, will compete in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race and JSB1000 class of the All Japan Road Race Championship.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which has been active in motor sport for over a decade, has said it will “develop an iconic Indian rider for national and international championships” and introduce the Moto3 machine, the NSF250R, as a competition bike in India next year. With over 750 Grand Prix wins, Honda is a global leader in motor sport. To replicate the same success in Asia and Oceania, all Honda group of companies in the region, including India, have now created three new teams exclusively for Asian riders in international racing championships.

The second team, Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, is a platform for Asian riders in Moto2 and Honda Team Asia in Moto3 class of FIM Road Racing Championship. These two classes are the stepping stones to MotoGP, the most premier class of circuit racing. Honda 2Wheelers India said it "dreams of an Indian rider representing the country in these teams".

Minoru Kato, president & CEO, HMSI, said, “With a clear development path and structured approach to nurture riders in place, we now want to take Indian motor sport to the next level. We will introduce the Moto3 machine, the NSF250R, as competition bike in India next year. The country’s best racers from Honda India Talent Cup and national championships will be racing on the NSF250R in a separate series running parallel to the existing national championships.”

Globally, the NSF250R is recognised as one of the best motorcycles for budding racers because of its ideal blend of high performance and rider-friendly nature. Developed by Honda Racing Corporation, the NSF250R is a step-up for young riders, because it is compact, light in weight and high on performance.

Prabhu Nagaraj, vice-president, Brand & Communications, HMSI, added, “Riding experience on a purpose-built racing motorcycle will help Indian riders gain competitive edge, bringing them on a par with international racing at an early stage of their career.”The NSF250R is powered by a 249cc engine, assisted by a RAM air intake system, helping the motorcycle obtain high power output even in hot conditions. It has a low centre of gravity, and combined with an optimised swing-arm for the right amount of flexibility, the motorcycle has precise handling ability.