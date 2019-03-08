Honda to bid adieu to hatchbacks in India, say will focus on Amaze

Hatchbacks, including the Brio and Jazz, contributed just about 10% to the company’s domestic sales around September 2018.

Having failed to garner meaningful volumes of small hatchbacks, Honda Cars India has decided to stay away from the segment. It has already stopped selling its entry-level hatchback Brio in the country.

Rajesh Goel, senior VP & director — sales and marketing, said HCIL is banking on recent trends which show sedans are the best selling cars in India. “Our entry car for the near future is going to be Amaze and in the mid term we don’t intend to get into entry-level hatchbacks,” Goel said.

Amaze contributes nearly 45% to the company’s domestic sales. In the 10 months to January, Honda sold 153,058 units in India.

However, hatchbacks, including the Brio and Jazz, contributed just about 10% to the company’s domestic sales around September 2018. Sales of Brio, which touched nearly 5,000 units after the launch in 2011, have fallen below 100 units per month in the last six months or so. Since October 2016, it has barely touched 1,000 units a month.

The company, however, will continue with premium hatchback Jazz for time being as Goel expects the upgraded version, launched in 2018, can be a draw. In 2015, Honda brought back the Jazz after it was withdrawn from the Indian market in 2013 due to poor sales owing to its high price tag.

It was first launched in 2009 and sold a paltry 23,000 units in four years. After a good start in 2015, sales started to decline steadily due to tough competition from Hyundai’s Elite i20 and Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. In FY18, sales fell around 13% and around July the company again launched the facelifted version, yet the average monthly sales fell from around 3,200 units per month to 1,400 units currently.

Goel believes a hatchback serves little purpose since 30% of the Amaze customers are first time buyers. This gives the company confidence it can be an entry-level car. “It’s the question of efficiency in business and what customers want and we believe going forward Amaze is a better entry car to have,” he said on the sidelines of the launch of the Honda Civic.

The entry-level hatchback segment has seen a decline in volumes in the past one year as customers have been upgrading to bigger cars. As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, volumes of this segment, comprising vehicles such as Alto, WagonR and Santro fell over 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the April-January FY19. At the same time, premium hatchback category, comprising Baleno and i20 grew nearly 15% y-o-y.

The local unit of the Japanese car maker on Thursday launched the latest version of executive sedan Civic priced between Rs 17.69 lakh to Rs 22.29 lakh. Honda had discontinued the Civic sedan in India in 2013 after selling around 55,000 units since its launch in 2006.

Industry volumes in the executive sedan segment are around 10,000 units per annum and the space is dominated by models such as Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla. Globally, Honda company has sold over 25 million units of the sedan since 1972. It is manufactured across ten factories and sold across over 170 markets.