  • MORE MARKET STATS

Honda stops production at Greater Noida facility

By: |
December 19, 2020 5:50 PM

Industry sources said the plant would, however, continue to house the company's corporate head office, spare parts division and research and development (R&D) centre among other functions

Honda, Honda plant in noida, automobile industryHonda set up the Greater Noida plant in 1997. (Representative Image(

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has decided to pull the plug on production at its Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Saturday. The automaker, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese Honda Motor Co, had set up the Greater Noida plant in 1997.

Industry sources said the plant would, however, continue to house the company’s corporate head office, spare parts division and research and development (R&D) centre among other functions. Meanwhile, the company declined to comment on the matter.

Related News

The automaker would now rely only on its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan to roll out its entire product range in the country, sources added. HCIL had earlier this year initiated a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its manufacturing line associates at the plant to increase productivity and efficiency.

The company used to roll out models like City, CR-V and Civic from the Greater Noida plant, which had a production capacity of one lakh units per annum. The Tapukara facility, on the other hand, has an installed capacity of 1.8 lakh units per annum.
The plant also produces engines which are exported to other countries.

HCIL had reported sales of 9,990 units in the domestic market in November, up 55 per cent from 6,459 units in November 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Honda stops production at Greater Noida facility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IndiGrid to acquire 2 projects from FRV Solar for Rs 660 cr New Delhi,
2IIFL Home, ICICI Bank join hands for affordable housing, MSME loans
3WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones in 2021