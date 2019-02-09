Honda launches CB300R premium motorcycle — all you need to know

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 4:04 AM

HMSI plans to bolster presence in the premium mid-weight segment

Honda, CB300R premium motorcycle, HMSI, café racer design, CB300R premium motorcycleThe middle weight segment (300-600cc) in India is dominated by players like Royal Enfield and the market size is pegged at around 2 lakh units per annum.

Japanese two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is looking to enhance presence in the middle weight premium two-wheeler segment under its Silver Wing mark in line with its global strategy, a senior company official said Friday.

The company, which launched the first model under the Silver Wing umbrella—the CB300R motorcycle priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom)—on Friday, may look at introducing a new sales network under the range in the country.
“Customer expectations in this (premium middle weight) segment are quite different from the mass segment products. So, under the global direction, once we bring the models under similar (CB300R) DNA, we would like to take care of this business under this (Silver Wing) umbrella,” HMSI senior vice-president, Sales & Marketing, YS Guleria said.

The middle weight segment (300-600cc) in India is dominated by players like Royal Enfield and the market size is pegged at around 2 lakh units per annum. Bullish on the segment, Guleria added the company aims to enter the vertical in a stepwise manner. “In the future, we need to explore … we need to be more organised considering the expectations of the middle segment customers.”

But he said the focus remains on both mass and premium motorcycling segments. “We have four factories and we cannot run them with only premium products. Mass segment is important for us, but we want to emphasise that, going forward, once technology matures, new homologation comes in, and there is a shift in price points, we have very good line-up already available in such (premium) technology zones.”

The new 286cc CB300R is inspired from the CB1000R super sport motorcycle. Its styling language can be termed as both modern and minimalist—mixing the café racer design of the 1960s with the super-compact ‘trapezoid’ form. Its deliveries will begin starting third week of March.

(With inputs from PTI)

