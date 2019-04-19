Honda India recalls 3,669 units of Accord due to faulty airbags

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Thursday announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata driver front airbag inflators of 3,669 units of Honda Accord of years 2003-2006 as part of the company’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning such airbag inflators.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across the country effective Thursday and the company will communicate with

customers directly.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

In a release, HCIL said as part of the Takata airbag inflator recalls which have impacted several car makers globally, Honda Cars India continues to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired at authorised dealers as soon as possible.

Vehicle owners can check their vehicles’ recall status at the company’s website or by calling their authorised dealer. HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants.

It may be recalled that in January 2018, Honda Cars India announced the recalling of 22,834 vehicles in India as part of its global recall campaign to replace faulty airbags of Japan’s Takata. Part of the recall is 2013 model of Accord (510 units), City (22,084 units) and Jazz (240 units). Honda Cars then said that it “will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators… as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators”.

Later in July 2018, the company announced carrying out a product update of the EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of Honda Amaze manufactured from April 17, 2018 to May 24, 2018. There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and EPS indicator light comes on.