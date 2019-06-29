Honda Cars plans to redesign dealerships to provide better customer experience

Honda Cars India is also implementing ‘iWorkshop’, an integrated digital workshop management system that combines key workshop processes into a simple and intuitive solution using the latest technologies.

Honda Cars India has announced that all its existing showrooms and service centres will adopt a new corporate identity as part of its network modernisation initiative. “The new identity accentuates the aesthetics and overall appeal in the form of distinctive exteriors, warm and welcoming interiors, and a new customer interface, offering an enriched buying experience,” the company said in a statement. The entire sales and distribution network with 350 facilities in 239 cities will adopt the new identity progressively within the next three years.

Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president & director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The modernisation of our dealer network is part of our effort to provide the highest level of premium retail experience to our customers. Customer experience at our dealerships has a lasting impact on their perception towards our brand. All the elements of the new identity have been designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of modern-day customers.”

Key highlights of the new network identity include a redesigned exterior. The showroom interiors have also been redesigned to provide a welcoming feeling to customers. Clutter-free spaces have been set in a bright environment, and there is focus on technology and digitalisation, with use of 75-inch LED screen for video-driven product explanation, accessory and colour configuration, etc.

The company added the iWorkshop would help provide real-time updates and a more holistic after-sales experience to its customers. This system includes tablet-based check-in, estimates on emails, efficient bay management, online payments, etc, and it is facilitated through Honda Connect application, the company’s connected car technology.

The first dealership to embody the new corporate identity is North East Honda in Tezpur, Assam.