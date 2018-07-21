Honda Cars India recalls 7,290 Amaze units – Here is why

Representative Image

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Friday announced that it would carry out a product update of the electric-assist power steering (EPS) sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of the Honda Amaze manufactured from April 17, 2018 to May 24, 2018.

In a statement in Chennai, the company said that there is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and the EPS indicator light comes on. HCIL will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection, if required.

The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorised Honda car dealerships across India, starting from July 26, 2018. The owners will be contacted individually. The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this product update campaign by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric vehicle identification number (VIN) on the special microsite that has been created on the company’s website.

This Honda Cars recall follows the recent recall of Ford India’s 5,397 units of its popular SUV Ford EcoSport for a faulty front lower control arm. It may be noted that the Japanese auto major Honda recalled 22,834 units of the Accord, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags early this year. Honda recalled over 3 lakh units equipped with faulty airbags manufactured by Takata earlier.

Last year in January, HCIL had recalled 41,580 units of previous generation of the Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags. In July 2016, the company had recalled 1,90,578 units of the previous generation of the Accord, CR-V, Civic, City and Jazz models to rectify faulty airbags made by Takata. Millions of vehicles have been recalled due to defective safety parts across OEMs in India over the years as per SIAM diktat.