Homegrown Optiemus announces tie-up with Apple supplier Wistron

Currently, Optiemus has PLI (production linked incentive) for both mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing and plans to significantly increase its investment to Rs 1,350 crore in the next three to five years.

Homegrown Optiemus Electronics has signed an agreement with Taiwan’s Wistron to manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware and automotive-EV products.

The strategic partnership will entail joint product development, engineering capabilities, software and firmware development.

Besides manufacturing mobile phones, the alliance will work towards the design and manufacturing of tablets, laptops, hearables/wearables, telecom products, IoT/Industrial IoT, smart meters/devices and automotive-EV products. The alliance will also focus on the expansion of the design ecosystem in India.

The partnership offers a unique proposition in the Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market and is expected to create 11,000 jobs over the next few years. Optiemus targets to achieve a revenue of approximately `38,000 crore in multiple product segments in the next three to five years.

Optiemus currently has two manufacturing plants in Noida with a total combined manufacturing capacity of about 2 million devices per month. The deal with Wistron will allow it to offer Taiwanese technology at optimized cost and PLI sharing. Through this partnership, Optiemus and Wistron will jointly explore the possibilities of catering to both domestic and overseas customers.

“The strategic combination of manufacturing expertise and technical prowess of both India and Taiwan will herald a new era in Indian electronics eco-system and help realize the vision of a $5 trillion economy. We also look forward to participating in future PLI schemes announced by the Government in line with our capabilities,” A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics said.

David Shen, president & CEO, Wistron Smart Devices, said, “Wistron is committed to creating a global design & manufacturing hub in India for electronics and telecom. PLI will be a key enabler to bridge any gaps in developing the ecosystem for the next decade. It is time to extend our support to our Indian partner as we embark on a wonderful and exciting journey together”.