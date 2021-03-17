Homegrown app Koo confident of achieving target of 100 million users by year-end

The co-founder further said a majority of the people on social media talk about normal things and there is a happy atmosphere

Even though the pace of downloads has slowed down from the peak, homegrown microblogging platform Koo is confident of achieving its target of 100 million users by the end of this year.

“The downloads are still at a very healthy pace. The spike is not as big as it was some time back but it’s healthy growth. We have crossed about 4.5 million downloads and we want to get to 100 million by the end of the year,” Koo co-founder Mayank Bidwatka told Financial Express.

The local platform had gained prominence recently amid the standoff between Twitter and the government. Many top ministers as well as government departments have joined the platform and are regularly sharing updates on it. Koo was launched last year after it won the government’s Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in August 2020.

“Koo is an open expression platform that has been built mainly to connect Indians, irrespective of their ideology and preferences — be it political and religious. Both the co-founders don’t have any kind of political affiliations. We want all of India to use it,” Bidwatka said. Aprameya Radhakrishna is the other co-founder of the platform.

The platform had recently raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding. Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital is the latest addition to the investors on board. Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.

Elaborating more about Koo, Bidwatka said the platform is very democratic and positive and people talk about normal things and there is no toxicity. People are free to share their opinions, but it should not be something that violates the Constitution.

“It is very important to follow the laws of the land of the country you operate in. Our stance is that we will follow the laws of the land. I cannot break a signal in a country and say I don’t care about what you think about it…we can’t do that,” he said.

The co-founder further said a majority of the people on social media talk about normal things and there is a happy atmosphere. “There is a very small percentage that tries to create havoc in society — be it hate speech, be it people saying something really bad about another community, intolerance towards somebody else and spewing hatred — even in the offline world, I am not able to commit a crime and get away with it,” he added.