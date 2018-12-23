Hoffmann Group appoints Manav Goel as India Director

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 2:58 PM

A civil engineer and an IIM Kolkata graduate, Goel has been member of the Asia management team and board of directors for Halfen Moment Group, a Fortune 500 company.

Goel will be responsible for driving the group’s sales and strategic business partnerships in India, Hoffman said in a statement.

European tooling major Hoffmann Group has appointed Manav Goel as its India Director to bolster its expansion plans for the country. Goel will be responsible for driving the group’s sales and strategic business partnerships in India, Hoffman said in a statement.

The Germany-based group describes itself as a Europe’s leading system partner for quality tools with major listed companies as customers in more than 50 countries. In 2017, it generated a worldwide turnover of over 1.2 billion euros. A civil engineer and an IIM Kolkata graduate, Goel has been member of the Asia management team and board of directors for Halfen Moment Group, a Fortune 500 company.

He was also India business head at Tyrolit India Superabrasives Tools, part of the world-renowned SWAROVSKI group, besides having leadership roles at Minean Habitat and Hilti. “India has always been a huge market for the company and we see immense growth potential for us here. At Hoffmann Group, we have the ability to support the manufacturing industry with our comprehensive portfolio and machining expertise of Germany,” Goel said. The group’s senior vice president (Asia) Christian Kober said Goel’s appointment further bolster its expansion efforts in India and he is expected to strengthen its brand presence in the Indian market.

