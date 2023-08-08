scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

HOCL net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
HOCL
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. (IE)

State-owned Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL) on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.03 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 despite witnessing a 17 per cent rise in sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read

Total income increased 17 per cent to Rs 145.45 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 124.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Expenses, too, increased to Rs 171.98 crore during the quarter from Rs 141.65 crore a year ago.

HOCL said it is in the process of implementing a government-approved restructuring plan.

Sale of unencumbered land in Rasayani through NBCC and Panvel land through e-auction are in progress, while the Phenol plant in Kochi is in operation, it said.

“In view of this, the financial statement has been prepared on a going concern basis,” it said.

Also Read

The company also said it has undertaken the closure of its subsidiary firm Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd and management had made VRS payments to employees, settled bank loan and made payments towards various outstanding dues.

The plant and machinery were sold in March 2023 and the sales proceeds were deposited as fixed deposits in a bank.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 18:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS