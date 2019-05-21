Hirings up 16% as IT industry continues to recruit; Bengaluru has most jobs on offer

The IT industry has most jobs on offer and it has been the forerunner in providing jobs in the previous six months as well.

Employment and job creation may be a top priority for the next government but hirings continue to increase with a marked spike of 16% in April 2019 compared to the previous year, a report says. The IT industry has most jobs on offer and it has been the forerunner in providing jobs in the previous six months as well. “Continuing with the trend, IT – Software in April 2019 recorded a notable rise of 39% growth over last year,” said Naukri JobSpeak report. Also, among Indian cities, technology hub Bengaluru showed the most number of recruitments with a 23% growth. Following it was Kolkata and Hyderabad with 22% and 19% recruitment activity respectively.

Industries are on a hiring spree

Several industries have been driving India’s recruitment activity for some months now as they have the most number of jobs to offer. While the IT industry is the leading recruiter, with it surpassing the national average of 16% hike in recruitment, there are other industries as well which have shown a hiring spike in previous months.

Recruitments in construction and engineering increased by 16%, in BPO/ITES the hike was recorded at 11%, in Insurance it was observed at 9%, in Fast Moving Consumer Goods segment (FMCG) it was noticed to be 11%, in Healthcare at 14%, in Real Estate at 17%, in Oil & Gas at 3% and a whopping 43% jump in IT Hardware.

Hirings not so good in these industries

However, the hiring rise has not been witnessed in every industry. In fact, industries such as Banking & Financial Services and Auto & Ancillary have been recording a dip for some months now. While the former dissolved 15% jobs in April, the latter also saw a decline by 1%. Banking and the Insurance industry has been losing out on jobs with 16% fewer jobs in January 2019 and a 15% decline in March on a year-on-year basis.

The forecast for job hiring also looks promising with healthy growth in the past months. “More companies [are] tapping into the talent pool across sectors such as IT, Construction & Engineering and FMCG. Keeping in mind this trend, the coming months look positive,” Sumeet Singh, CMO, InfoEdge India Ltd. said.

