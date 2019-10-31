Hirings to see up to 41% hike till December; these sectors have most jobs

The period starting July and ending December 2019 is witnessing a growth in hirings.

Hirings for apprentices are going to witness a spike till December as more employers look for long-term employment in various sectors. “The hiring sentiment is expected to grow from 36% to 41%,” a joint report by NETAP and TeamLease Skills University said on Thursday. Further, over 17% more employers are looking to hire apprentices in the long run, the report titled The Apprenticeship Outlook and Index said. The period starting July and ending December 2019 is witnessing a growth in hirings with the apprenticeship targeted at equipping the prospective employees with skill requirement of the company. “The growth is primarily attributed to employers being increasingly invested in the apprenticeship model over the last two years especially for cost-effective talent creation and enhanced productivity,” the report added.

These sectors have most openings

While the manufacturing sector is keen on employing talent, there is also a significant rise in jobs in the services segment as well. In manufacturing, FMCG & FMCD, automobiles and ancillary, health & pharmaceuticals, and agriculture & agrochemicals will witness most hirings. In the services sector, retail, travel & hospitality, telecommunications and BFSI are expected to offer the most number of jobs. “Additionally, functional areas like production & engineering, sales and marketing and IT will also see increased opportunities,” as per the report.

According to the report, well over one-third of employers in both the manufacturing and services sector are willing to hiring apprentices over the coming six months.

“With skills as well as productivity taking centre stage, businesses want to invest in initiatives that will help them build skilled and productive talent. Around 30% of the employers were engaging apprentices with the purpose of meeting their skill requirement and a substantial 55% of all respondents felt the apprentices they hired were very productive,” Sumit Kumar, Vice President – NETAP, TeamLease Skill University, said.

Education

While hirings for trade apprentices will be the highest at 36%, the employers are also looking to hire graduates, and diploma technicians (25%).

Compensation

About two-thirds of the employers are willing to pay stipends up to Rs 12,000 per month, according to the report’s findings. Also, the employers do not plan to increase the amount over the next six months. “78% of the respondents do not plan to increase stipends for new engagements over the next six months”.