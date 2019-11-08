Hirings increased by 2% in Diwali month; less jobs in auto, FMCG

In functional areas, other than IT-Software, ITES/BPO and sales/BD also recorded an increased employment activity.

Fresh job opportunities remained muted in the Diwali month with muted 2% increase was witnessed from last year. Hirings were down in certain sectors such as FMCG, auto and BFSI, Naukri JobSpeak said on Friday. However, as has been a trend for several months now, employment was up in IT-Software with accounting & finance and education as new entrants with most jobs. “Diwali has had an impact on this month’s hiring activity. Once again, IT–Software industry continues to fuel the increased overall hiring. Sectors such as BFSI and Auto continues to witness on-year decline,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said. He added that the hiring activity is expected to gain momentum in the coming months.

These sectors hired more

In functional areas, other than IT-Software, ITES/BPO and sales/BD also recorded an increased employment activity. “Amongst experience bands, hiring for senior executives and mid-management roles witnessed on-year growth of 3% each whereas hiring for Senior Management and Leadership roles saw a decline,” Naukri JobSpeak data said.

Other major industries that witnessed hirings increase are accounting, retail and telecom.

These sectors hired less

While FMCG industry saw healthy new job opportunities last month, the same has dipped in October 2019. The auto industry also continued to block new hirings owing to the slowdown that has ruined sales of cars for several months now. Also, employment in BFSI and construction were also down. Construction and realty estate has also been witnessing one of the worst slowdowns in India.

Across cities, Hyderabad saw most increase in hirings with new employments growing by 22% “largely fueled by robust IT hiring in the city”. This month, hirings were flat in Bangalore with only 1% increase. Other cities such as Chennai and Pune also witnessed flat on-year employment.

Further, recruiters hired people in entry-level, mid-management and senior-level positions. However, job opportunities fell for senior management roles and leadership roles which sustained a decline of 5% and 10% respectively.