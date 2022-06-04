Hiring in blue and grey collar jobs picks up: Report

There has been a 73% sequential growth in demand for blue and grey collar jobs in January-March 2022, with improving business activities leading to higher demand for manpower in several sectors.

According to Quess Corp, the largest share of jobs for blue and grey collar talent comes from BPOs or customer care, delivery, data entry or back office, field sales, and retail or counter sales categories. These categories together make up over 80% of all available vacancies. In the March quarter, retail and BFSI sectors have seen a sharp rebound in business across the country. Likewise, most Tier-II and III cities have seen continuous recovery in hiring across sectors.

Geographically, Delhi with 15% and Bengaluru with 14% formed the largest share of these jobs with 29% of overall job vacancies. Mumbai at 13%, Hyderabad at 8%, and Pune at 7% are the other top three cities in India for blue and grey collar jobs.

The findings are based on the activity seen by Quess Corp on its new hiring platform called Qjobs, launched in November 2020 to help companies in blue and grey collar hirings.

Sekhar Garisa, president (emerging businesses and chief strategy officer), Quess Corp, said, “We have witnessed remarkable growth in both the number of jobseekers as well as job openings. It is also encouraging to see demand up in metro cities indicating that the shadow of pandemic is behind us.”

There has been an equitable mix of freshers at 43% and experienced talent with 1-5 years of experience at 45% getting hired. However, there are more male job seekers with 81% share forming an overwhelming majority, whereas female job seekers make up 19% of all seekers on the platform. On the education front, 57% of all job seekers are graduates and above, indicating better quality of blue and grey collar talent in India.

Qjobs registered over two million blue and grey collar job vacancies in the quarter ended March. Job seeker base on Qjobs also reached over 3.5 million in FY22 stemming from a 76% growth in job seekers over the preceding quarter.